Mobile offering guidance for carnival associations while planning for Mardi Gras 2021

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) –Mardi Gras in Mobile in 2021 is not canceled, but with coronavirus in the mix things, will definitely be different.

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson sent a memo out to the Mobile Mardi Gras Parading Association, in it starting a conversation about what Mardi Gras will look like in 2021.

Full letter, provided by Mobile Mask

It’s no secret Mardi Gra 2021 will be a bit quieter. Steve Joynt, the editor and publisher for the Mobile Mask saying “Anybody who thinks we are going to be doing Mardi Gras exactly the same way as we have always done it is just not using their noggin right now because it’s gonna be different.”

In the memo, the Mayor mentions that parades are not off the table, he does say, however, the city had not currently engaged with any specific organization about their parades but is asking them to think of creative alternatives. Cancelations being nothing these organizations haven’t dealt with before. “We’re talking about organizations that are used to the idea of their parade might get canceled because of terrible, horrible weather, and if we are in the same situation we are in now, I think a lot of people wouldn’t go out to a parade anyway,” Joynt said.

When it comes to balls, the company that runs the convention and Civic Center, where the majority of the balls are held, is gauging possibilities based on CDC guidelines and the organizations’ sizes. Some organizations are making plans of their own, saying they will possibly have member-only balls or no ball at all. “They are making various preparations. They’re prepared to go full-on like always, but they also have preparations to do something different and C, D, E plan too,” Joynt said.

In all, we are still close to five months away from the season, so it’s still just too early to say Mardi Gras is a no go. Joynt concluding with, “Think about how much our lives changed between March and July… that’s the same amount of time we have from now to basically the beginning of the carnival season. You can’t cancel Mardi Gras though, just like you can’t cancel Christmas.”

LATEST STORIES