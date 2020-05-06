Mobile, Northwest Florida chapters of Ronald McDonald House receive donations

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — You can feel a little less guilty about drinking that Shamrock Shake at McDonald’s.

In March, Mcdonald’s donated 25 cents to Ronald McDonald House for each one sold.

The numbers are in. Mobile’s chapter received a donation of more than $2,300, and the Northwest Florida chapter received a donation of more than $7,500.

Ronald McDonald House is a charity whose mission is to support programs that improve the health and well-being of children.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Trending Stories