Mobile, Northwest Florida chapters of Ronald McDonald House receive donations

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — You can feel a little less guilty about drinking that Shamrock Shake at McDonald’s.
In March, Mcdonald’s donated 25 cents to Ronald McDonald House for each one sold.
The numbers are in. Mobile’s chapter received a donation of more than $2,300, and the Northwest Florida chapter received a donation of more than $7,500.
Ronald McDonald House is a charity whose mission is to support programs that improve the health and well-being of children.
