MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A man from Mobile will be appearing in the 20th season of “American Idol,” which premieres on Feb. 27 on ABC.

Tyler Allen, 24, can be seen in the trailer for the new season. In the clip, he dedicates his audition song to his nephew, who died in a car crash in April 2021. His audition appears to make judge Katy Perry cry, with judge Luke Bryan saying, “Katy is an absolute wreck!”

Allen is a graduate of the University of Mobile, where he studied communications and was a part of the Voices of Mobile, appearing in their viral cover of “Wanna Be Happy?” by Kirk Franklin, which has over 12 million views. Allen has a strong presence on social media, with 25.7 subscribers on YouTube, 71.3 thousand followers on Instagram and 7.6 million likes on TikTok.