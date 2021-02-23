Mobile murder suspect in custody in Louisiana

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police located a man wanted in a murder investigation.

Jail records show Gamaliel Walker was arrested in Louisiana. This comes nearly three weeks after Raymona Morris was found shot to death inside her apartment.

Records show Walker is in custody in Jefferson Parish which is where New Orleans is located. It shows he was arrested for being a fugitive, but Mobile Police is not reporting what charges he faces.

Gamaliel Walker was wanted as part of a murder investigation by police. Currently, police have not confirmed which murder he was wanted for, but this is the same man a murder victim posted a picture of on Facebook about days before her death. That victim was 31-year-old Raymona Morris.

WKRG News 5 spoke with Jasimin McCants, Raymona’s sister. She told us she was talking to her sister, who was getting her kids ready for school, right before everything happened. McCants said, “When Lauren was going down taking her brother to the car, I was on the phone with Raymona. Raymona was fixing to get ready to go to work, and she was like, she was going to call me back. Then when she got off the phone I heard her yell, I’m like, something’s not right, so I was taking my son to school, so when I was taking my son to school, I turned back around and the police was there.”

Jasimin said she did not hope or expect to see blue flashing lights when she pulled up at the house. Speaking of her sister, she said, “She didn’t want this like she was trying to get out a domestic violent relationship and he couldn’t let her go.”

For weeks, Jasimin told WKRG News 5 she’s been scared her sister’s killer could come after her next. She said she’s received threats. Jasimin said the news of Gamaliel Walker’s arrest brings some relief, but she has questions she wants answered. She said, “I just want to know why, that’s what I really want to know like why?”

Raymona’s death leaves a noticeable emptiness in her family. Jasimin said her sister leaves behind two amazing children ages two and 11. She said, “She was a good person. She loved going to church. She was all about her kids and she stayed at work like as long as her kids are happy, she’s happy.”