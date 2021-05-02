Mobile MPO holds public meeting on I-10 Mobile River Bridge and Bayway Project

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — On Wednesday, May 12, The Mobile Metropolitan Planning Organization will hold a public meeting to amend the 2045 Long Range Transportation Plan to include Phase 1 of the I-10 Mobile River Bridge and Bayway Project.

In March 2021, local leaders on both sides of Mobile Bay held a news conference discussing a new concept to relieve traffic on Interstate 10 and the Bayway. The proposal includes a toll bridge meant for just 18-wheelers, and truck drivers previously told WKRG they’re opposed to this idea.

The plan not only includes the construction of a new, truck-only bridge that would have a toll, but it would also expand the Bayway to three lanes east and westbound, utilizing the existing shoulders for the new lane. Local leaders believe the new bridge would remove large trucks from the Wallace Tunnel, which they say would increase traffic flow by 40 percent and decrease average passenger car delays by about 60-90 minutes during peak travel time. All existing routes would be protected from tolls and fees. Only trucks using the bridge would pay a toll, which they say would cost between $10 to $15 each way.

The meeting will take place from 4-6 p.m. It will take place at Building T (Training Building), which is located at 1701 I-65 West Service Road, North in Mobile.

This is a public meeting. If you are unable to attend, you can CLICK THIS LINK to submit a comment on the amendment online.

