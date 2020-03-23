Mobile Metro Jail taking steps to prevent spread of COVID-19

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG)- Leaders at Mobile Metro Jail say they are doing everything they can for the health and safety of their inmates during the COVID-19 outbreak.

We visited Metro Monday to speak with Warden Trey Oliver. Oliver says they have new precautionary measures in place, including checking temperatures and performing medical screening prior to an inmate being booked. If someone presents coronavirus symptoms, they are immediately quarantined. They also have a team of inmates going through the jail three to four times a day cleaning and disinfecting surfaces, which Oliver says is a crucial step.

“There is a lot of people under one roof. You have to pay extra attention because it wouldn’t take much for something to run rapid through here,” he said.

The jail population is down to about 1,400 inmates, compared to the 1,600 it was at just one month ago. This is helping the guards keep inmates apart for social distancing.

Jail officials are also working with attorneys in the area, to see if early releases are possible for any inmates. These suggested early releases are only for non-violent offenders, especially those who are 60 years of age or older and are more susceptible to the virus.

“We are actually reaching out to those defense attorneys of these individual clients and having them file a motion on behalf of their client to have a judge consider them for early release.” says Warden Oliver.

