Mobile mayor to address concerns of restaurants, salons on Thursday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson is expected to address concerns of restaurant and salon owners on Thursday.

In a letter published Wednesday night, Stimpson said he had spoken with many business owners who feared their business would not survive if they are forced to remain closed for another two weeks.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced this week a new Safer At Home order will replace the current Stay At Home order effective at 5 p.m. on Thursday. Under the new order, retail stores will be allowed to reopen with limited occupancy inside, but salons, gyms and entertainment venues must remain closed. Restaurant dining rooms will also remain closed.

“Our restaurant owners, and those working in the restaurant industry, appear to be the most distressed. Many of them are concerned that they may not be able to make it until May 15, when the order is scheduled to expire,” Stimpson wrote, adding he has heard similar concerns from local barbers and salon owners.

“We know they need help. We continue to engage with state officials, and our hope is that they can focus on finding safe ways to re-open these businesses that remain closed under the new order,” said Stimpson.

Mayor Stimpson added his administration is looking at “innovative ways to help them during this challenging time,” and promised more information to come on Thursday.

As of Wednesday night, there are 1,003 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Mobile County, out of 7,155 tests administered. There are 51 deaths attributed to the virus.