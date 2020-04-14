Mobile mayor says stores could see more restrictions as social distancing ignored

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson announced on Monday that big box stores and grocery stores could have their capacity cut again. The new restrictions would let only 10 percent of customers inside stores and could limit customers to only purchasing essential items.

The changes would not only be coming to the City, but all of Mobile County. Shoppers News 5 spoke to are on both sides of the potential decision.

Cynthia Rabb was out shopping when she stopped to talk with News 5. She said, “There are several that are not doing anything and people are just hoarding around each other and I don’t like that for myself.”

Almost a complete opposite but in the same parking lot, another shopper, LeBaron Patterson, said, “You can crack down even further and cause more problems than even solving.”

At a press conference on Monday, Mobile County’s Health Department’s Doctor Rendi Murphree told a virtual audience limiting stores to 10-percent capacity may be essential after what happened over the weekend. She said, “We have lots of reports of large gatherings of folks, lots of people in the grocery stores, and in the big box stores, and in the little stores.”

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said he, along with County Commissioner Merceria Ludgood, and County Health Officer Dr. Bert Eichold, formed what they’re calling the ‘Unified Command.’

Mayor Stimpson said, “Whether it’s in the city, or whether it’s in the county and we will probably jointly make recommendations as we move forward on probably almost every issue.”

The mayor said the trio could also restrict shoppers to only being able to buy essential items. Both restrictions left shoppers we spoke to with strong feelings.

Patterson said, “When you say 10 percent, it might make that person have to wait or stand in line that much longer, you know?”

Rabb said, “I think the fewer people in there whether it be department stores, or food, or hardware stores, I think less in there would be better.”

Doctor Murphree recommends limiting trips out of your house. She also suggests ordering delivery or using curbside pickup, and if someone needs to go to the store, she recommends sending one person per household.

Mayor Stimpson said the earliest the new order could be signed and go into effect is Tuesday, April 14.

LATEST STORIES: