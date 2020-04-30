Mobile mayor responds to New Orleans mayor considering canceling Mardi Gras 2021

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — On Wednesday, April 29, the mayor of New Orleans announced canceling Mardi Gras for 2021 is on the table due to Coronavirus. News 5 asked Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson if it could happen in the Port City.

Mayor Stimpson said there have been no conversations in his office yet about Mardi Gras, but most Mardi Gras organizations are already well underway with preparations for the 2021 season.

News 5 spoke to a Mystic Society member who said, “We pretty much do this 11 months out of the year.”

Plans for Mobile Mardi Gras 2021 are already underway. The society member said, “We start right after Mardi Gras booking bands for the ball. We’ve, I just talked to our float designer today doing design drawings, and he’ll start the process of getting in there redoing floats.”

But it could all come to a stop with New Orleans considering canceling its 2021 season. Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said, “I’m sure the Mardi Gras organizations are trying to determine what they should do for 2021. At this point in time I don’t have any advice for them. I mean I think that, that’s something that they can focus on and then we can have a discussion about it going forward.”

Mayor Stimpson addressed the uncertainty and said some things may be different due to COVID-19. He said, “Everything that was normal you know six weeks ago is not normal today.”

The Mystic Society member we spoke to says he’d be on board for any changes. He said, “I think if we have to adapt, we’ll adapt. I think the members know it. I think they’re all aware of it and it’d just be kind of what we need to adapt to is it a from a parading and ball perspective.”

Both Mayor Stimpson and the Mystic Society member News 5 spoke to show concern about the economic impact a lack of Mardi Gras could have on the downtown economy.

