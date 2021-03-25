Mobile mayor makes three executive appointments

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson made three executive appointments at Thursday morning’s city council meeting.

This morning I announced three appointments to the executive director level of my staff, two of which are promotions for long-serving City employees. These administrative changes will help us to fill some of the vacancies left by Paul Wesch, who served in multiple roles prior to his tragic passing last December.

Executive Director of Public Safety James Barber will be dropping “acting” from his title and formally taking on the role as my Chief of Staff. Jim has been with the City in law enforcement for more than 33 years, but he brings a tremendous knowledge of all aspects of City government to this new position. We are fortunate to have someone with his leadership and experience stepping into this role.

Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste will be moving into Barber’s former position as Director of Public Safety and will now be overseeing the Mobile Fire Rescue Department as well as the Mobile Police Department. Battiste has served as our City’s chief of police since 2017 and has done a terrific job. With his leadership, demeanor and the relationships he’s developed over a long career in Mobile, we’re very excited about what Chief Battiste will be able to bring to the table in this new position.

To the position of executive director of finance, I am appointing someone who is new to City government but no stranger to Mobile. Bob Holt spent most of his childhood in Mobile before joining the Marine Corps and beginning a decades-long career in the Steel industry. He retired in 2020 as the President of Thyssenkrupp North America, where he was responsible for all functional areas of the company such as finance, accounting, sales, customs, customer service, engineering and logistics. We are thrilled to have Bob back in Mobile and even more excited he has decided to bring his experience to our team.