Mobile mayor disgusted with gloves being littered around city

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — As people use more single-use personal protective equipment like gloves and masks, there’s more waste. We’re seeing it pile up in places where it should not be like the sides of the road. It’s a problem seen across the country right now.

Driving down Spring Hill Avenue, you can see gloves littered down the side of the street, so at the Wednesday, April 8, press conference, we asked Mayor Stimpson his thoughts.

News 5 reporter Dana Winter asked, “We’re seeing a lot more people using P-P-E, but is there anything you’d like to say to the people who are discarding it like that?” Mayor Sandy Stimpson responded saying, “Yes, best I not say it on TV.”

Mayor Stimpson did say this, “People that are coming out of the store, or they’re in their car and they have gloves on, and they rip them off and they throw them in the parking lot, or they throw them on the side of the street. You know, that’s disgusting.”

There are gloves almost falling into the storm drain at the intersection of I-10 and Canal Street. We found gloves on Spring Hill Avenue near North Catherine Street, and more gloves just a little farther down Spring Hill near Woodlands Avenue. People News 5 spoke to off camera said they’re worried about their children getting sick from gloves thrown in their yards.

Mayor Stimpson said, “I would just hope that you’d be more thoughtful than that. If you’re thoughtful enough to protect yourself and put a glove on, please be thoughtful enough about the person that’s gotta come behind you and pick that glove up… Please help get that message out. You know, that’s just something that we ought to do out of common decency to each other.”

