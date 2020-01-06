Mobile Mayor addresses failed goal of the safest city by 2020

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson is commenting on his pledge to become the safest, most business and family-friendly city by 2020.

In 2019, there were 40 homicides in the city of Mobile. 13 of them remain unsolved. With those numbers and the 2020 deadline passing, the mayor’s goal for becoming the safest city failed.

HOMICIDE NUMBERS:

2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 (As of 12/30) 24 25 30 29 27 31 23 44 50 28 40

News 5 reached out to the mayor’s office. The mayor, while not available Monday to comment on camera, sent us a comment, and his goals for the new year.

The mayor says 2020 was “self-imposed to put pressure on us to change the status quo.” He says that he is not satisfied with being the safest, most business or family-friendly city. Stimpson says they have made progress, and there is more to do. He says the goal hasn’t changed, the plan has, saying it “is a long-distance race — not a sprint.”

As for his goals for 2020, Mayor Stimpson laid out five goals he would like to see happen this new year:

Engage the public to become more involved in the reduction of crime and litter

Resolve the path forward for Growing the City through Annexation Neighborhood revitalization Affordable housing

Come up with the solution to the Civic Center and Ladd Stadium

Increase the number of visitors to Mobile

Workforce development – MCPSS; public house

News 5 asked Chief Battiste how 2019’s homicide numbers impact Mobile’s goal of becoming the safest city by 2020. He said, “While we may not have reached our goal of being the safest city by 2020, I think we have made some enormous strides in moving in that direction, and I also believe that had we not set such lofty goals, would we be where we are today?”

LATEST STORIES: