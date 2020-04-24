Mobile mask making group scammed by people pretending to work at local hospitals

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One group in Mobile who has donated more than 4,000 masks to hospital workers say a person is profiting off their hard work. The founder of Sewing Good told News 5 she wants to warn other groups who are trying to do good.

Holly Morris works in healthcare and started the group because she and her co-workers needed masks, but she never expected her group’s good acts could get taken advantage of.

Morris said, “They are claiming to be with an organization that they are not and then they’re reselling these masks for a profit.”

Morris said one of her group members donated about 50 masks to a woman named Cynthia who claimed to work for a hospital. When the same account reached out for masks again days later, that group member asked Morris how she verifies masks are going to healthcare workers. Morris said, “Ask to see an ID badge, or talk to your supervisor if you don’t have a badge. There are ways to verify people.”

Later that same day, Morris got a message, also from Cynthia’s account, requesting more masks. Morris was unable to verify that person worked at any hospital, and was even sent a different person’s hospital ID. She says a few days later, the group member noticed a person wearing one of their masks while shopping at a pharmacy. The member asked the person where they got it – and they said they bought it from a woman named Cynthia online.

Morris said, “For $10 apiece, so if this person obtains 50 masks, that’s 500 dollars which could’ve went an extremely long way for supplies for PPE for people who actually need it.”

Morris said her group does not charge for their masks. Now she wants to warn others. She said, “Just be careful because not everybody out there has the interest, same interest as we do. They’re out to make a dollar where we’re out to just help people.”

