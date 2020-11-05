Mobile Mask: Krewe de la Dauphine cancels 2021 Mardi Gras parade

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Another local Mardi Gras organization is canceling its 2021 parade over COVID-19 concerns, according to Mobile Mask.

Krewe de la Dauphine was scheduled to roll January 16 on Dauphin Island.

Mobile Mask posted the following on Facebook:

CANCELED: South Alabama’s first Mardi Gras parade of the season – the Krewe de la Dauphine on Dauphin Island – announced that the group has canceled its 2021 parade, scheduled for January 16. Here is the statement that the President of KDLD sent to Mobile Mask this morning: “As most of you know, in October we announced that Krewe de la Dauphine canceled our ball for 2021. As of November 4, our organization took a vote to cancel our parade as well for the 2021 year. This was not an easy decision to make by any means. However, the Krewe highly respects the Town of Dauphin Island and all of our bystanders that come out to support us every year for a family fun filled day. With that being said and COVID 19 still on the rise, we have to take serious precautions and practice social distancing and follow all guidelines, we by no means want to put any of our bystanders in jeopardy of anything. We decided that we will wait to parade again in 2022. We hope everyone understands, and we of course hope to see each and every one of you in 2022 for an amazing parade. We appreciate the Town of Dauphin Island and each every single one of you for supporting us through the years, we love you all!” KDLD is the first south Alabama Mardi Gras organization outside of downtown Mobile to cancel its parade. There is no word yet about the second Dauphin Island parade, the Dauphin Island Peoples Parade, currently scheduled for January 23. Mobile Mask/Facebook

LATEST POSTS: