Mobile man sentenced to 9 years for meth conspiracy

(WKRG) — A Mobile man was sentenced to nine years for his participation in a conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Alvie Mark Waltman, 48, of Mobile, pled guilty to the conspiracy charge in January 2021.

According to documents filed in connection with his guilty plea, Waltman was identified during an investigation that began with the arrest of one of the members of the conspiracy on I-10 by the Saraland Police Department. Police found methamphetamine and a gun in his vehicle. Through undercover work and an analysis of that subject’s phone, Waltman was identified as a member of the distribution network. Waltman provided $4,730 in cash to the cooperating co-conspirator to purchase additional methamphetamine for Waltman to distribute in Mobile. Waltman was arrested when he attempted to take possession of nine ounces of methamphetamine.

United States District Court Judge Terry F. Moorer imposed a sentence of 108 months imprisonment, and ordered that Waltman serve a five-year term of supervised release when he is released from custody. Waltman was also ordered to pay a mandatory special assessment of $100. No fine was imposed.