Mobile man sentenced to 9 years for meth conspiracy

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WKRG) — A Mobile man was sentenced to nine years for his participation in a conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Alvie Mark Waltman, 48, of Mobile, pled guilty to the conspiracy charge in January 2021.

According to documents filed in connection with his guilty plea, Waltman was identified during an investigation that began with the arrest of one of the members of the conspiracy on I-10 by the Saraland Police Department. Police found methamphetamine and a gun in his vehicle. Through undercover work and an analysis of that subject’s phone, Waltman was identified as a member of the distribution network. Waltman provided $4,730 in cash to the cooperating co-conspirator to purchase additional methamphetamine for Waltman to distribute in Mobile. Waltman was arrested when he attempted to take possession of nine ounces of methamphetamine.

United States District Court Judge Terry F. Moorer imposed a sentence of 108 months imprisonment, and ordered that Waltman serve a five-year term of supervised release when he is released from custody. Waltman was also ordered to pay a mandatory special assessment of $100. No fine was imposed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories