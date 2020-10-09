Mobile man rode out Hurricane Delta in Mexico

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Singer/songwriter Eric Erdman was in Isla Mujeres, off the coast of Cancun, for a yearly songwriting workshop when Hurricane Delta hit with 110 mph winds.

“Being from Mobile, I’ve been through dozens of hurricanes, and this is the most intense one I’ve ever been through,” he told WKRG News 5 over FaceTime.

However, he said he’s surprised and grateful the damage wasn’t worse.

“I was thinking if we took that hard of a beating in that house, there’s no telling what the damage is like around the island, but I drove around and there was almost no damage, there were like two trees down,” he said. Erdman stayed with a friend who had a fortified condo.

While he was just fine, his thoughts now go out to those in Delta’s direct path in the U.S.

“We feel like we dodged a bullet and it’s safe and I hope that south Louisiana and Mississippi can feel the same in the next couple days,” he said.

