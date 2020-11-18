MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man pleads guilty to producing child porn.

21-year-old Sean Howell was a manager at a skating rink in Saraland in 2018. Investigators say he befriended boys and offered them free skating in exchange for sexual favors.

Howell admitted to recording some of the encounters. Law enforcement found explicit images on his cell phone.

Howell could serve up to 60 years in prison. He’ll be sentenced in February.

To read the full press release, a copy may be found on the website of the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Alabama at www.justice.gov/usao/als/

