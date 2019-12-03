Mobile man pleads guilty to aggravated child abuse of 3-month-old baby, gets 30 years

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man has pled guilty to aggravated child abuse of a 3-month-old baby.

James Allen Grimes pleaded guilty in court on Dec. 3. and was sentenced to 30 years.

Police say on Friday, November 30, 2018, around 2:02 a.m. police responded to USA Children and Woman’s Hospital in reference to a three-month-old female there with multiple injuries. Police say, during the examination of the child, the injuries were discovered to be serious in nature. The child was found to have fractures to the ribs, skull and arms.

Grimes had previously served jail time for child abuse. According to court documents related to a 2012 case, Grimes slammed an infant girl, breaking her leg and causing bruises to her face and chest.

Records show Grimes pleaded guilty in 2013 and was sentenced to 10 years in prison on child abuse and assault charges. He was granted an early release in 2016 after serving just under three years of the sentence.