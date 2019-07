MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile man is charged with abusing a child under the age of 12. Jerry Lee Chambers is charged with sex abuse.

Court records show a Grand Jury indicted Chambers in March. He is accused of sexually molesting a young girl.

He is being held at Mobile Metro Jail on a $25,000 bond. Chambers pleaded not guilty to the charge. His trial is set for March 2, 2020.