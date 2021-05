MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) A Mobile man is facing a string of charges including reckless endangerment and attempting to elude police after he was arrested Sunday night.

Dequarrio Hines, 24, was booked into Mobile Metro Jail around 8:45 p.m. Hines is also facing assault and drug charges.

Jail records show Hines has been arrested twelve times on 38 charges over the past six years.