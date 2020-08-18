Mobile man arrested after trying to grab police officers gun

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man has been booked into the Mobile Metro Jail after allegedly trying to take a police officer’s firearm. Officers were called to an area near Main Street and Gold Avenue Monday evening to investigate a suspicious person. When they arrived, they found a man who met the suspect description. That man, 36-year-old George Moore, spit at the officers, tried to bite an officer, and tried to grab an officer’s gun before he was taken into custody. Moore has been charged with assault with bodily fluids, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and failure to obey.
