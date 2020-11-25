Mobile man arrested, accused of threatening to murder a police officer

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man has been arrested after allegedly threatening to kill a Mobile police officer. According to investigators, police were called to the intersection of Donald Street and Clinton Avenue after someone allegedly left the scene of an accident. When they arrived, they found 24-year-old Ladarrious Garmon. Garmon was not cooperative and fought the officer, injuring him in the process. Garmon made verbal threats to the officer, threatening to kill him. Garmon was charged with a terroristic threat, disorderly conduct, second-degree assault, and criminal mischief.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories