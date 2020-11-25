Mobile man arrested, accused of threatening to murder a police officer

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man has been arrested after allegedly threatening to kill a Mobile police officer. According to investigators, police were called to the intersection of Donald Street and Clinton Avenue after someone allegedly left the scene of an accident. When they arrived, they found 24-year-old Ladarrious Garmon. Garmon was not cooperative and fought the officer, injuring him in the process. Garmon made verbal threats to the officer, threatening to kill him. Garmon was charged with a terroristic threat, disorderly conduct, second-degree assault, and criminal mischief.
