MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — You may not be laboring on this Labor Day but dozens of others are to carry on a Mobile tradition. The annual Labor Day parade returns for the first time since 2019. The annual Labor Day parade rolls just before 10 this morning at 9:50 from the Mobile Civic Center. It’s a tradition that goes back decades. This is the 75th labor day parade in Mobile.

It was canceled in 2020 and last year due to covid concerns. Provided the weather is good it should be a good turnout. The event is important to the community and the labor movement has been important to a lot of people.

“Labor is important still to this day there are segments of the working community that have not gained all of the benefits that others have and it’s important to have advocates for those workers,” said Leslie Schraeder with the Southwest Alabama Labor Council. It’s the toilet paper parade. Some of the 20 floats throw toilet paper from Kimberly Clark.