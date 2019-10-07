Mobile Jesters partner with NBA star for 2019-2020 season

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — NBA Champion Jason Caffey is joining the VIP list for the Mobile Jesters’ new season.

Jason Caffey is a Mobile native and graduated from Davidson High School in 1991. After playing for the Crimson Tide in college, Caffey was drafted by the Chicago Bulls in 1995. Caffey earned two NBA World Championship rings with Chicago. He also played for the Golden State Warriors and the Milwaukee Bucks during his professional career.

“We’re looking forward to the partnership with Mr. Caffey to let fans in the Port City experience the excitement of ABA basketball including nationwide exposure during games live streaming. “ Lajuana Logan, VP Sponsorships

The Mobile Jesters have also partnered with Walmart to sell merchandise this season. On October 12, Caffey will be at the Walmart on the beltline for the grand opening of the Jesters merch.





The ABA Men’s basketball team starts play on November 2. For a look at the roster and schedule, click here.