Mobile Infirmary names Boudreau as new president

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Infirmary has announced Susan Boudreau as the new president of Mobile Infirmary effective July 1.

In 2015, Boudreau rejoined Infirmary Health as the vice president of oncology and was later appointed as the chief operating officer of Mobile Infirmary.

“We are thrilled to have Susan continue to grow within our organization. Her passion for patients, physicians and employees is apparent, and her relentless drive to provide the best, safest care will continue to move Mobile Infirmary and Infirmary Health in a positive direction,” said Joe Stough, EVP, Chief Operating Officer of Infirmary Health.

Boudreau is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives and serves on various community boards. She earned her bachelor’s degree in science Medical Technology from the University of Alabama and her master’s degree in science in Health Administration from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. During her time at Mobile Infirmary, she implemented a successful hospital-wide Total Quality Management initiative, enacted the utilization of teleradiology and assisted in the planning and design of a major expansion/relocation of the Emergency Department. Boudreau also led the development of Infirmary Health’s Cancer Care program, including bringing on a new mobile cancer screening vehicle.