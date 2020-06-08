Mobile Housing Board gets results from coronavirus testing

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Central Plaza Towers, a senior living facility ran by the Mobile Housing Board has released numbers from their recent COVID-19 testing.

This site was noted by the Mayor at the beginning of May for having a COVID-19 outbreak at their facility. The numbers from the recent testing shows of the 349 tested at the facility, including employees only one person tested positive. Central Plaza Towers is also where residents were sent eviction notices for not social distancing due to that outbreak. Those notices have since been rescinded.

Michael Piece, the Executive Director of the Mobile Housing Board says they still have a remaining 18 residents to test and are working with Franklin Primary Health to do so.

