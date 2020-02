BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) -- When the rain came Wednesday morning in South Baldwin County it brought with it some frightening moments.

"We were extremely lucky." If your house had to be hit by lightning, this is probably the outcome you'd want. "I heard like a big boom sound, like an explosion." Manuel Acevedo was asleep in the corner bedroom when it hit, "and I started smelling smoke so I came outside and I seen this was gone. So I called the fire department to make sure there was no fire inside the attic."