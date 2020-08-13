Mobile high school football games will seat 35 percent of capacity

Parents of players, cheerleaders, and band members have priority on buying tickets

Football games at Mobile County Public Schools this fall will operate at about 35 percent stadium capacity.

MCPSS spokesperson Rena Philips tells News 5 that stadiums will seat spectators in every other row. Family units of five seats would be seperated by six feet, or approximately two empty seats.

The system is still finalizing plans, according to Philips, but tickets will be sold first to parents of players, cheerleaders, and band members. MCPSS has made no official announcement that bands or cheerleaders would be allowed this year, or whether they would be allowed to perform on the field or be allowed only in the stands.

Davidson, Murphy, LeFlore, and Williamson will play at 40,000 seat Ladd-Peebles Stadium where there should be no issues with obtaining tickets nor social distancing. 2020 MCPSS graduation ceremonies were held at Ladd where only every third row was available for seating.

Vigor plays at 8,000 seat Prichard Stadium. Citronelle, Mary Montgomery, Blount, Baker, Theodore, and Alma Bryant play in smaller on campus stadiums. B.C. Rain plays at tiny Trimmier Park.

LeFlore and Williamson will kickoff the season next Thursday, Aug. 20, at Ladd.

Philips says the MCPSS will release a more detailed plan in the next couple of days.

LATEST STORIES