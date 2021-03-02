Mobile has personal credit problems

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — No credit? Big problem for people in Mobile.

The Port City ranks in the 8th percentile nationally for a median personal credit score, 647, according to a study released Tuesday by the personal finance website WalletHub.

The survey looked at 2,570 cities and towns nationwide.

Navarre, Fairhope, Destin, and Daphne were the only cities in the WKRG viewing area to have a score better than the national average.

Navarre was in the 85th-percentile, Fairhope and Destin in the 71st, and Daphne in the 51st.

Despite its poor median credit score, Mobile was still second among Alabama’s four major cities. Huntsville (675) was in the 38th-percentile, Mobile (647) in the eighth, Birmingham (637) in the seventh, and Montgomery in the second (617). Selma has one of the lowest median credit scores in the county at 589.

Local Median Credit Scores

NAVARRE745
FAIRHOPE723
DESTIN722
DAPHNE699
OCEAN SPRINGS682
CRESTVIEW676
FOLEY675
FORT WALTON BEACH675
MILTON675
BILOXI666
PENSACOLA664
MOSS POINT649
MOBILE647
THEODORE647
PASCAGOULA641

