Mobile gets $14.5 million grant for revitalizing streets

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile is getting more than $14-million to revitalize some of its busiest streets.

The grant from the Department of Transportation is called the TIGER Grant.

It focuses on drawing people into the heart of Mobile, but to do so it’s removing nearly 100 trees.

A document from the city shows it plans on removing 80 trees throughout the project. The One Mobile Initiative will overhaul streets with bike lanes, sidewalks, drainage, and landscape architecture, making them more accessible for people to use. It’s all possible thanks to the $14.5 million TIGER Grant which stands for transportation investment generating economic recovery.

City of Mobile

Phases one and two run from Canal Street to Lawrence Street. Phase three is from Baker Street to Canal Street. Phase four runs along Doctor MLK Avenue.

The City says the transformation is set to begin in September. CLICK HERE to see exactly what trees the City plans on removing.