MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Flea Market will soon charge shoppers an entry fee.

The flea market’s website shows admission prices will be $1.00 per person starting on July 31st. The entry fee will be waived for children under the age of 12.

The Mobile Flea Market is open on weekends from 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM. Find more information about the flea market by clicking THIS LINK.