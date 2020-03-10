Mobile Fire-Rescue responds to overnight fire, no injuries reported

UPDATE (4:00 a.m.) — The homeowner says the fire was an accident and sparked by grease. All family members were able to get out of the home safely. No injuries were reported.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Crews with Mobile Fire-Rescue have responded to an overnight fire at a home on Pleasant Valley Road. The call came in around 2:30 a.m. this morning. We are not sure if anyone was inside the home or if anyone was hurt.

