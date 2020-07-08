Mobile Fire-Rescue responds to overnight fire at an apartment complex

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Crews with Mobile Fire-Rescue have extinguished an overnight fire at the University Oaks apartment complex on University Boulevard.

Mobile Fire-Rescue says crews got the call of a fire on the third floor of an apartment building around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night. When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the third floor.

One resident, who lived in the apartment where the smoke was coming from, was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. Their condition is not known.

Residents were evacuated from the building. A few of the residents were assisted out of their apartments by Mobile Fire Rescue.

MFR says the fire started inside an apartment unit and it was contained to that one apartment. Several other units took on water damage after the sprinklers were turned on.

UPDATE: Fire successfully extinguished at University Oaks. Heavy water damage to several units as result of activated sprinkler system. Sprinkler flow has been deactivated, smoke has been ventilated from involved apartments, and occupants have been evacuated from all floors. — Mobile Fire-Rescue (@MobileFRD) July 8, 2020

