MFRD: Mix of cleaning products, paint cans the cause of Park Terrace hazmat situation

UPDATE (11:00 am) — Steven Millhouse with Mobile Fire-Rescue says the three bags that caused a Hazmat response on Park Terrace Monday morning contained cleaning supplies, paint cans, and pesticides. Those bags were found smoking and leaking by city sanitation crews who reported them to Mobile Fire-Rescue and Hazmat crews.

Millhouse says crews are now cleaning the bags. They pose no danger to the public.

The Environmental Services Department wants to warn the public to not toss your chemicals together.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Crews with Mobile Fire-Rescue are responding to a possible hazardous materials spill on Park Terrace. According to the department’s Twitter page, three bags were found smoking and leaking an unknown substance.

According to MFRD’s Steven Millhouse, hazmat crews have suited up and have access to the bags. He says Mobile sanitation crews said they saw liquid and then smoke coming out of the bags, so the called Fire Rescue who then called Hazmat

Hazmat crews are now accessing the scene and taking a sample of the substance, according to Millhouse.

