UPDATE: No injuries in house fire on Reaves Street

UPDATE (9:05 am) — Mobile Fire-Rescue Public Information Officer Steven Millhouse has released more information about this morning’s house fire on Reaves Street. The home was fully involved when crews arrived. The homeowner woke up to find smoke in a back bedroom. The home has significant injuries but no one was hurt.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Crews with Mobile Fire-Rescue are responding to a house fire on Reaves Street, near University Hospital. Right now, we are not sure if anyone was inside the home when the fire began. The first call was reported around 8 a.m.

