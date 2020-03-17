UPDATE: No injuries in house fire on Reaves Street

Top Stories

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE (9:05 am) — Mobile Fire-Rescue Public Information Officer Steven Millhouse has released more information about this morning’s house fire on Reaves Street. The home was fully involved when crews arrived. The homeowner woke up to find smoke in a back bedroom. The home has significant injuries but no one was hurt.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Crews with Mobile Fire-Rescue are responding to a house fire on Reaves Street, near University Hospital. Right now, we are not sure if anyone was inside the home when the fire began. The first call was reported around 8 a.m.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories