Mobile Fire-Rescue responds to fire at Lowe’s in West Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue confirms that a trash compactor at Lowe’s in West Mobile is on fire. That is at Schillinger and Airport. The building has been evacuated as a precaution.

