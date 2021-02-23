Mobile Fire-Rescue respond to house fire on Eoline Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to a house fire on Eoline Street Tuesday evening.
Public Information Officer Steven Millhouse said “heavy flames” were visible when crews arrived around 7:12 p.m.
The flames were extinguished within 20 minutes. No one was inside at the time.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
