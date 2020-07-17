Mobile Fire Rescue: Major crash involving overturned tractor trailer, victims possibly trapped

(WKRG) -- The 87th annual Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo is taking place this weekend, July 17-19, on Dauphin Island. This has always been a great event, but this year there are some changes.

Spectators are welcome but will be encouraged to wear masks and maintain social distances. There will be no refreshments, no live music, and no fish viewing box. The Thursday night Liar’s Contest is also canceled.