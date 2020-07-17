Mobile Fire Rescue: Major crash involving overturned tractor trailer, victims possibly trapped

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire Rescue is investigating a major crash involving an 18-wheeler and several vehicles outside the westbound George Wallace Tunnel Thursday evening. Fire Rescue said people may be trapped. A medical helicopter has also been called in. Please avoid the area if possible. If you can’t expect delays.

