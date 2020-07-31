Mobile Fire-Rescue investigates house fire on Picardy Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An investigation has been launched following an overnight house fire on Picardy Street. It happened just after midnight. Crews extinguished the fire and began the salvaging process. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
