Mobile Fire-Rescue give away more than 500 free smoke alarms

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Over the weekend, the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department (MFRD) hosted a Smoke Alarm Blitz as a part of a renewed Home Fire Prevention Campaign. Along with the American Red Cross, MFRD firefighters and staff distributed and installed smoke alarms and registered citizens for future installations.

• MFRD installed about 230 smoke alarms in 65 residences.
• Firefighters canvassed neighborhoods in the Toulminville community, knocking on more than 200 doors. Roughly, 135 residents were either not home or did not need smoke alarms.
• More than 330 smoke alarms were distributed to registering citizens for self-installation.
• About 130 homes were represented in the self-install program.
• MFRD distributed or installed about 560 free smoke alarms in three hours.

Citizens participating in the self-install program will be contacted within 30 days to ensure smoke alarm installations have been successfully completed.

Working smoke alarms are a key piece in home fire protection plans, alerting residents to potential fire hazards in their homes. Mobile citizens are invited to pre-register for free smoke alarm installations at www.cityofmobile.org/fire.

