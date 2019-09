MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Members of Mobile Fire-Rescue are gathering this morning to deploy to eastern Florida to assist with hurricane relief. The group includes the Urban Search & Rescue team, designated Alabama Task Force-1. They include a group of highly-trained firefighters that have expert knowledge on rope rescue rappelling techniques.

The team will leave this morning at 9 a.m. for a staging area near Jacksonville, Florida.