Mobile Fire-Rescue: Crews responding to accident involving jet ski struck by boat

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue says it has units responding for reports of an accident involving a jet ski being struck by a boat.

It happened near the River Shack on Dauphin Island Parkway.

The Coast Guard said it was reported that a person made it to a dock/land and local law emergency responders are on scene.

News 5 has crews on the way to the scene and is working to get more information.

