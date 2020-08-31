Mobile Fire-Rescue confirms overnight fire at apartment complex

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to an overnight fire at the Wakefield Apartment complex on Village Green Drive East. Smoke was visible from a second floor apartment when crews arrived. The fire started just before 1:30 am and was put out less than 40 minutes later. No one was hurt and the cause is under investigation.
