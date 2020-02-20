Mobile Fire-Rescue asking for Mardi Gras throws for child battling cancer

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue joins in aiding Ava Smith, a local 11-year-old who is currently fighting a battle against Spindle Cell Sarcoma — a rare, aggressive form of cancer.

Thanks to the help of Mardi Gras Krewes, Ava will be riding in the Joe Cain Parade in downtown Mobile, and she’s asking for the donations of throws so that her Joe Cain Day experience is one to remember.

Donations can be delivered to Fire Station 26 at the Mobile Municipal Complex at 8080 Airport Blvd during regular business hours (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Donations will be received through Saturday, Feb. 22.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Route A

Route B

Route C

Route D

Route E

Route F

Trending Stories