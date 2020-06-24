Mobile Fire-Rescue: 2 people shot at Azalea Pointe Apartments

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue says two people were shot at Azalea Pointe Apartments Tuesday night.
It happened a little after 10 p.m. Mobile Fire-Rescue and Mobile Police are currently on the scene. The details of the victims and the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
News 5 has a crew on the way.
