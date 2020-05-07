Mobile Fire crews responding to large brush fire on Dauphin street

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department (MFRD) says there is a large brush fire on Dauphin street near Rimes road.

MFRD says the fire is on a fence and is threatening homes in the area. This is a developing scene, we are working to learn more.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Trending Stories