Mobile Fire crews responding to large brush fire on Dauphin street

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department (MFRD) says there is a large brush fire on Dauphin street near Rimes road.
MFRD says the fire is on a fence and is threatening homes in the area. This is a developing scene, we are working to learn more.
