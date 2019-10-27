Mobile family searching for dog taken after storm

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile family is searching for their dog after they say it was taken from their back porch Saturday.

Lacey Irwin’s home was hit by a tornado on Friday afternoon. Their fence was destroyed, and they had damage to their home on Bloomington Drive in West Mobile. Saturday, they spent the majority of the day cleaning up and trying to figure out what to do next. They tell News 5 they cannot live in their home right now due to the damage.

They left home for a few hours, leaving their dog, Lulu, in a crate on the back porch. When they returned home, Lulu and her kennel were gone.

Missing!!!Please share! LULU was taken off my back porch yesterday, kennel and all! I do not know what type of a… Posted by Lacey Irwin on Sunday, October 27, 2019

Lulu is an eight-month-old black giant schnauzer and weighs about 50 pounds. Irwin says Lulu is microchipped, and they have filed a police report.

