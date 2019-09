Mobile, Ala. — The United States Transportation Secretary has announced a $2m infrastructure grant for Mobile Downtown Airport.

The money will be used for the rehabilitation of an aircraft parking area.

It’s part of $157m to be awarded to 34 airports in 19 states.

The Mobile Downtown Airport opened May 1st using some 20,000 square feet of space in a 50,000 square foot building as a terminal.

Frontier Airlines is currently flying to and from the Downtown Airport.