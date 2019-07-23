Mobile CVS employee punched in face during robbery

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An employee was injured while trying to stop a robbery at a CVS in Mobile Monday afternoon. Mobile Police officers responded to the CVS at 3100 Dauphin Island Parkway around 2 p.m. Police say a woman walked into the story with her face covered with a towel, taking a couple of cases of what looked like soda.

According to police, an employee tried to stop the woman by stepping in front of her, but she punched the employee and shoved her, hitting her in the face

Mobile Police say the woman left with the store with the items, but when she tried to get into the car she came in, the driver left her in the parking lot. The woman then walked away from the store.

Police say the employee was minorly injured. The investigation is ongoing.