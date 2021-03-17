Mobile couple celebrates St. Patrick’s Day by getting married at Irish pub

MOBILE, ALA. (WKRG) — One Mobile couple found a very unique way to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day — by getting married at a local Irish pub.

David and Rena Lucas exchanged vows today on O’Daly’s Irish Pub, which they say is like their second home. The pub decorated to celebrate Irish culture.

David says he is part Irish, but getting married at O’Daly’s was more about the atmosphere.

The couple met on Facebook in 2019, where they realized they were both from Alabama. They were then engaged in June 2020.

The Lucas’s say they loved that their wedding was more laid back and not a structured or traditional event, which they say is similar to how they are as a couple.

“Relax and go with the flow more. Don’t get worked up over the little things. Just try to enjoy life because in the grand scheme of things it’s a short ride,” says David.

The bride walked down the aisle by entering the bar and then walked to the front stage, where they tied the knot.